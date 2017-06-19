Hoopfest 2017 features 62 Special Olympics teams

SPOKANE, Wash. – The athletes who stole the show at last year's Hoopfest are returning for 2017.
Spokane Hoopfest will have 62 Special Olympics teams participating this year.
Hoopfest has been a huge supporter of Special Olympics since 1990. It has donated nearly $1 million dollars and supported over 17,500 over across the state.
Last year, 62 Special Olympic teams also participated in the weekend long 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Hoopfest is free to participate for Special Olympics and Unified teams. The tournament features squads from Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
