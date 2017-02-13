Daniel Tosh coming to the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian and host of “Tosh.0” Daniel Tosh is coming to the Spokane Arena on Thursday, May 4.

Tosh will host and perform an evening of standup comedy featuring writers and comedians from his Comedy Central show. The act is part of the “Tosh.show on Campus” tour and will take place in the arena's Star Theatre.

Tosh is known for his mocking humor and is often described as “envelope pushing.” Tosh.0 is now in its ninth season.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday. February 17 on TicketsWest.com.

