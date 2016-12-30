Comedian Orny Adams coming to Spokane Comedy Club

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian, actor and writer Orny Adams will perform at the Spokane Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday evening.

Adams is best known for his role as Coach Finstock in the series Teen Wolf.

Adams will perform four shows; Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

For more information on show times and ticket prices, go to http://www.spokanecomedyclub.com/events

