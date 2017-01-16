Evan doesn't like wolverines and Michelle knows more about them than we thought!

On Sunday night we showed a video of a rare wolverine and Evan Closky -- an Ohio St. alum -- reminded us why he doesn't like Wolverines, meanwhile Meteorologist Michelle Boss had a bit of knowledge about wolverines we didn't even know!

KREM 8:29 PM. PST January 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories