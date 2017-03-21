Eric and Lara Trump expecting first child

Eric and Lara Trump are expecting their first child.
The couple announced to People Magazine that Lana is due this September and they’re having a boy.
The couple says they still need to come up with a name. This will be President Trump’s ninth grandchild.
Lara noted to People that their pregnancy was starting to become a hard secret to contain.
“Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," Lara said.
