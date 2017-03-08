Musician Ed Sheeran during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

TACOMA, Wash. – Ed Sheeran is coming to the Evergreen State!

The British singer-songwriter turned pop sensation announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be touring across North America in support of his newly released third album, Divide.

Sheeran’s tour will have him perform 48 times over the course of four months, including a stop in Tacoma on July 29.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

Concert tickets for Sheeran’s tour will go on sale beginning March 17, but a special pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. on March 13.

For a complete list of tour dates, click here.

