CBS orders 'Big Bang Theory' sitcom spinoff 'Young Sheldon,' at age 9

YouTube star Iain Armitage attends the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2016 Getty Images)

CBS is going all in on Sheldon Cooper.

Ahead of its expected renewal of TV's top comedy, The Big Bang Theory, for up to two more seasons, the network has ordered Young Sheldon, a spinoff about a 9-year-old version of Jim Parsons' nerdy genius lead character, for next season.

Sheldon will star Iain Armitage as the pint-sized Cooper, who's already attending high school at that tender age and living with his family in east Texas. Armitage currently plays Ziggy Chapman, the boy accused of bullying in HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.

Parsons will narrate the series as the adult version of Sheldon, and series will also feature Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.

Young Sheldon was created by Big Bang executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. Jon Favreau will direct the first episode of the new series.

Meanwhile, Big Bang 's renewal awaits new deals with co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Variety reports that their co-stars have offered to give up some of their pay increases to secure more money for their more recently added colleagues.

