Watch Johnny Depp Joke About Assassinating President Trump

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Maddie the bulldog loses fight against terminal illnessJun 23, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
-
Man walks away after water rescue near Monroe Street BridgeJun 22, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Idaho drivers ranked most polite by surveyJun 22, 2017, 11:33 a.m.