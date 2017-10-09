Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
KREM 1:57 PM. PDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Coeur d'Alene police investigate threats made to…Oct. 9, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
-
'Inferno like you've never seen before': Wildfires…Oct. 9, 2017, 1:41 p.m.
-
Post Falls Police search for missing 16-year-oldOct. 9, 2017, 4:03 a.m.