Time Spent Getting Kids Ready for Bed Adds Up Six Days A Year
A new study was conducted to see how long it takes for parents to get their kids to brush and prep for bedtime. On average, it takes 140 hours, or nearly six full days, a year. Buzz60's Nick Cardona has more.
KREM 11:39 AM. PDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Garth Brooks announces SEVENTH show at Spokane ArenaOct. 6, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
Bergdahl expected to plead guilty, avoid trialOct. 6, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Here are all the victims of the Las Vegas shootingOct. 6, 2017, 10:58 a.m.