Police Think Teens Are Smashing Car Mirrors, But It's Really a Woodpecker
Several car mirrors started mysteriously getting broken, and police thought it had to be teens. Eventually, however, they discovered the true culprit: a woodpecker. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
KREM 9:26 AM. PDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Body found near WSU Spokane campus at Fairfield InnOct 25, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Jeff Glor named anchor of CBS Evening NewsOct 25, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
2 dead on Grambling's campus, shooter at largeOct 25, 2017, 2:48 a.m.