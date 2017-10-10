Sean Robb started as a producer at KREM 2 in May 2016.
Sean produces newscasts and digital content for KREM.
Before moving to Spokane, Sean graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, a minor in Media Arts and a certificate in Entertainment Management.
During college, Sean worked at Montana Public Radio as a student reporter and evening news host.
In his free time he likes to ski, golf and play soccer. He is a huge fan of Griz football, the L.A. Rams and L.A. Dodgers.
If you would like to contact Sean you may do so at srobb@krem.com.
