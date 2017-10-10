Samantha Kubota is the Digital Director at KREM 2.

She moved to Spokane in July of 2016 after working at KREM 2’s sister station WBIR for three years as an investigative producer and fill-in executive producer.

Before WBIR, Sam graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia, where she was employed part-time at KOMU-TV, for four years as a reporter and producer. In that time, she also worked as a producing teaching assistant for the university, as a radio personality on KTXY, the local top 40 station, and as a freelancer for Newsy.com.

Sam is originally from the Chicago area. When she is not working, she loves being outside and hanging out with her dog, Noodle. She also enjoys watching television sitcoms, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She takes her pizza and Mizzou football team very seriously, go Tigers!

You can contact Sam by email at skubota@krem.com.

You can follow her on Twitter here or check out her Instagram here.

Tweets by @samanthakubota

