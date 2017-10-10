(Photo: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography)

Ryan Simms joined KREM 2 News in the August of 2014.

Ryan comes to KREM 2 from the Tri-Cities, Washington, where he worked as an anchor/reporter for KEPR-TV. During his two years in the Tri-Cities, Ryan reported on such things as police corruption, wasteful government spending, and severe weather.

Prior to his time in Tri-Cities, Ryan worked as a reporter and anchor at KIMA-TV in Yakima, Washington.

Ryan grew up in the Las Vegas area and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

In his spare time, Ryan loves running, traveling, and trying new restaurants.

If you have a story idea, or would just like to say "hello", Ryan would love to hear from you! You can email Ryan at rsimms@krem.com or follow him on Twitter:

Tweets by @KREMRyan

© 2017 KREM-TV