Rose Beltz

Rose was very excited to join KREM 2 as a health and medical reporter in October of 2017.

She spent over two decades working as a cardiac perfusionist in some of the country’s best hospitals before becoming a Columbia University trained journalist.

Her insider’s perspective on the healthcare profession – and her knack for explaining complex medical concepts in an informative and entertaining way – gives her stories a unique viewpoint, making her stand out as a trusted voice that viewers and readers love. Her work has appeared in places like NBC’s Today Health and Natural News.

Besides newsrooms and operating rooms, Rose can be found enjoying quaint coffee and book shops, good conversation, New York pizza, perusing farmers markets for local finds, and spending time with her family, friends and sidekick Havanese named Oscar.

She is looking forward to learning more about Spokane and spring in the Pacific Northwest!



