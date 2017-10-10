Rob Harris serves as a reporter with KREM 2. Prior to this, he was a reporter and fill-in anchor for KREM’s sister station in San Angelo, Texas.

Rob grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado, and graduated magna cum laude from Gonzaga University where he studied Broadcast Media and Political Science.

Rob considers himself a naturally curious person, and loves to have conversations with just about anyone about just about anything. When he’s not asking people about their life stories and frantically editing to get them on air on time, you’ll probably find him either at the gym or on the couch watching Netflix (because, you know, balance).

