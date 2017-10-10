Mike Boyle (Photo: John Harcus)

Mike started his journey to KREM 2 after taking the job as the voice of the Spokane Chiefs in the fall of 2002.

Mike is also the play-by-play announcer for the Spokane Indians, a position he has held since 2011.

Mike has anchored, reported, produced and shot video for KREM 2 since 2002 and has loved every minute of it.

Before coming to KREM, Mike was the weekend anchor at the ABC affiliate in Spokane for two years.

He had previous stints at the CBS affiliates in Boise, Idaho and Tucson, Ariz. before coming to Spokane. He has covered numerous NCAA basketball tournaments, Major League Baseball playoffs, NFL playoff games, and too many state tournaments to count.

Mike has close to 20 years of play-by-play experience and has been in the business of reporting sports for almost 25 years, the last 11 in Spokane.

Mike was also the play-by-play voice for the Tri-City Dust Devils baseball team in the Northwest League from 2006-2010.

You can contact Mike at mboyle@krem.com.

