Luke Morand joined the KREM 2 News team in May 2017 as a newscast and digital producer.

Before joining the news team, he attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas where he studied broadcast journalism, film and digital media. At TCU, Luke produced, reported and anchored for the student run newscast, TCU News Now. He also wrote for the school newspaper, TCU 360. He graduated in May 2017 and headed straight to Spokane to start working at KREM 2.

One of Luke’s favorite parts of college was working at the Red Balloon Network Seacrest Studio located inside Dallas Children’s Hospital. As a part of the studio team, he created, produced and broadcast his own original content through the closed circuit television and radio channels for the patients inside the hospital. Luke said one of his favorite parts of the job was being able to put a smile on kids faces and spread joy to families while gaining first-hand experience in broadcasting.

Luke was born and raised in Orange County, California, where he spent most of his time at the beach or playing with his family dog, Henry. Luke said one thing that might surprise people about him is that he is an Eagle Scout!

When he is not in the newsroom, Luke loves to fuel his sense of adventure. He likes to snowboard, swim, hike, surf and cheer on his TCU Horned Frogs. He also enjoys watching independent films and documentaries, listening to Taylor Swift and finding the best local places to eat.

You can contact Luke at lmorand@krem.com

You can also follow him on twitter here.

