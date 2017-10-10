(Photo: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography)

Lindsay Nadrich joined KREM 2 News in October 2014 as a reporter and digital media producer.

Prior to joining KREM, Lindsay was a reporter and producer for another local station in Spokane for more than two years. She has also worked as a production associate at CNBC in New Jersey where she wrote and produced packages for NBC affiliate stations for the show "American Greed." As a production associate she was also responsible for social media for "American Greed," shot undercover footage for the show "Crime Inc.," worked on an hour-long documentary on Costco Wholesale, and wrote articles for CNBC.com that helped educate investors on how to avoid fraud.

Lindsay has a master's degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with an emphasis on business journalism. While in Phoenix, she worked as a reporter and anchor for Cronkite News, was a freelance videographer for CNN en Espanol, and wrote articles for the Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism. She also holds a B.A. degree in Business Finance from the University of Washington.

Outside of the newsroom, Lindsay loves to spend time with friends and family, travel, and root for the Seahawks and Mariners.

You can contact Lindsay at lnadrich@krem.com or follow her on Twitter:

