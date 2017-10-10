Laura Papetti

Laura is a Northwest girl through and through (really north--she's from Alaska!).

Laura started working at KREM during coverage of the Sept. 11th attacks. She continued at KREM reporting on everything from hard news to weather. She traveled to the Johnson Space Center to cover the astronauts memorial after the Columbia space shuttle disaster in 2003. After a short stint in the KREM 2 Weather Center she concentrated on health reporting and special projects. Laura currently serves as KREM’s Community Marketing Director and anchors KREM 2 News at Noon.

Before coming to KREM 2 Laura lived in Anchorage, AK and worked at the NBC affiliate KTUU. She helped create award winning projects while traveling extensively throughout the state and anchoring a business focused show. She started her journalism career in Missoula, MT where she covered the capture of the Unabomber and the militia movement and served as an anchor. In 2000 she got married and moved to Spokane where she lives with her husband and young daughter.

