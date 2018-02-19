Kierra Elfalan is a general assignment reporter with KREM 2. She comes to us from the Tri-Cities market where she spent 2 years as a reporter and evening anchor.

Kierra grew up in Western Washington where she attended the University of Washington to study journalism. While she was at UW she interned at KREM's sister station KING 5 News in Seattle. She had an internship for their morning news show and also went on to intern for KING 5's Evening, their entertainment magazine show.

Kierra is a very passionate storyteller. She enjoys telling the stories of people who are making in difference in their community.

When she is not working Kierra loves playing basketball, the gym, hiking, adventuring, music, painting (sometimes, she's got to be in the mood), superhero movies and TV shows and wine.



