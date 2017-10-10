Kaitlin Riordan (Photo: scott luce)

Kaitlin Riordan joined the KREM 2 News team in January 2013 as a news and digital producer. She currently produces the 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. newscasts on Saturday and Sunday. She spends the rest of her week writing content for KREM.com and sharing it on all social media platforms.

She has helped the news team in winning multiple awards including a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Website in a small market.

She worked as a digital producer intern at the St. Louis, Missouri CBS affiliate, KMOV prior to joining the news team. Kaitlin covered stories from across the St. Louis Metro area during her time there.

Kaitlin graduated from Webster University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. During her time there she wrote, filmed and edited content for The Journal, the school's newspaper.

Prior to Webster University, she graduated from St. Louis Community College with an Associate of Arts degree in Communication. During her studies, she produced a radio show for the school's radio station, 89.5 The Wave.

Kaitlin was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her long-time boyfriend and their two cats. Her guilty pleasures include good cheeseburgers and binge watching TV shows and movies.

Contact Kaitlin at kriordan@krem.com or follow her on Twitter:

