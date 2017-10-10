Jen York joined KREM 2 News in November of 2010 as a news and digital media producer. In April 2014, she was promoted to morning anchor. She co-anchors KREM 2 Morning News, as well as, produces and co-anchors KREM 2 News at Noon. She also serves as a fill-in weather anchor. Previously, she worked as a digital media reporter for KREM 2 Morning News fronting a trending topics segment called @KREMjen’s Top Picks, as well as a news and website producer.

During Jen’s time at KREM 2 News, she has participated in several community service events by either volunteering her time or emceeing fundraisers. Perhaps her biggest community service effort included a trip around the globe to deliver care packages. She traveled to Kyrgyzstan to hand deliver holiday gifts to airmen serving at the Transit Center at Manas as part of the Treats 2 Troops program.

Prior to joining the news team, she worked as a writer for Northwest Cable News/KING-5 in Seattle. While there, she covered a wide range of stories from across Northwest and nationally.

She graduated from Washington State University (GO COUGS!) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with an emphasis on Broadcast Journalism. She is an alumna member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

She was born and raised in Eastern Washington. Outside of the newsroom, Jen loves to travel and spend time with family. During a college essay writing contest, she was narrowed down to the top 30 out of over 2,000 candidates to drive the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile for a job. Though she ultimately did not get the gig, she did come away with dozens of wiener whistles.