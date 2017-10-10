Jane McCarthy anchors weekdays KREM 2 First at 4:00, as well as KREM 2 News at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Jane grew up in Western Washington, with frequent trips to visit family and friends in Eastern Washington.

While in Spokane, Jane has been honored with a National Edward R. Murrow award, in addition to three regional Murrow Awards, an Emmy award as well as three awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for her reporting.

Before coming to KREM, Jane filed many breaking stories from Seattle where she was a reporter at KREM's sister station, KING 5. Prior to that, Jane worked at KXTV in Sacramento, CA. Major stories she covered there included the inauguration of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Academy Awards.

Jane received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from University of Washington, with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.

In addition to news coverage, Jane spends much of her time participating in local charitable events and emceeing fundraisers for critical causes. In her spare time, she loves to explore the outdoors as well as grow herbs and vegetables and cook for family and friends!

You can contact Jane at jmccarthy@krem.com or follow her on Twitter: