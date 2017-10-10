(Photo: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography)

Erin Robinson is the Executive Producer of KREM 2 Morning News. She joined the KREM 2 News team as a Digital Media Producer in January of 2016 during her last semester at Gonzaga University.

Erin graduated with Cum Laude honors from Gonzaga in May of 2016. She studied Broadcasting, Journalism and Music. She is also working toward her master's degree in Communication and Leadership from GU.

Prior to joining the news team, Erin worked as a promotions assistant for several Spokane-area radio stations. She spent a summer working at the Pacific Northwest Inlander as a multimedia, web and video intern where she covered a wide range of stories from across the Inland Northwest. Additionally, Erin spent time in college making promotional videos as an intern for the Gonzaga Athletic Department and covering local events as a religion reporting intern for Spokane Faith and Values.

Erin was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. Her love for the Pacific Northwest has kept her in Washington with no intention of leaving anytime soon.

When she is outside of the newsroom, Erin enjoys drinking too many cups of coffee, traveling and cheering on the Zags.

You can contact Erin Robinson at erobinson@krem.com and follow her on Twitter @KREMErinR.

