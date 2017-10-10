Danamarie McNicholl

(Photo: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography)

Danamarie was excited to join the KREM 2 team as a reporter in August, 2017.

She is a proud graduate of Gonzaga University where she received her B.A. in Broadcast and Electronic Media. Her passion is storytelling and it comes with a lot of enthusiasm and energy. Sharing stories and informing the community is her passion which makes her excited to come to work every day.

Danamarie grew up in sunny San Diego, but braves the cold winters to call Spokane her home. She has held several titles within the Miss America Organization and was first runner up to Miss Washington 2017. When the lights turn off, she can be found exploring the local farmers markets or looking for the best hot dog in town!

© 2017 KREM-TV