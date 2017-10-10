Brittany Bailey 2016

Brittany Bailey anchors KREM 2 Morning News Monday through Friday.

Brittany grew up in central Ohio but opted to become a Wildcat instead of a Buckeye and graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She continues to show her purple pride whenever possible.

While still in journalism school, Brittany got her first on-air job at WKYT in Lexington, Ky. From there, she went on to work for her hometown newspaper and then became a producer and field reporter at KSDK in St. Louis. She continued her career with TEGNA at WMAZ in Macon, Ga., where she earned two Gabby awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. While there, she also adopted a stray tuxedo cat she found outside the station. And that kitty, named Gabby, has been with her ever since.

After a six-year stint at WBIR in Knoxville, Tenn., and three years at KRDO in Colorado Springs, Brittany found her new home at KREM 2 in Spokane.

Brittany enjoys all sorts of outdoor activities, from hiking to camping to skiing, and is excited to explore all that the Inland Northwest has to offer. Brittany is also an avid reader, enthusiastic vegetarian and homegrown baker who has been dubbed Brittany Crocker by her co-workers.

You can contact Brittany at bbailey@krem.comor follow her on Twitter at @KREMBrittany.

