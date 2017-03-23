Amanda Roley joined KREM 2 News in March of 2017 as a general assignment reporter.

Before joining KREM, Amanda worked at KFBB in Great Falls, MT as a weekend anchor and reporter. During her time in Montana, Amanda won the first place 2016 E.B. Craney award for hard news coverage on the overcrowded Lewis & Clark County jail, and second place for her feature story on the Montana Governor’s “fudge lady.” Amanda also worked as a statewide political reporter in Helena during the 64th state legislative session providing daily updates on major bills and their status in the legislature.

She graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication with an emphasis of Journalism Media Production.

Amanda’s hometown is Puyallup, WA where she graduated from Governor John R. Rogers High School.

When she’s not tracking down the latest news story, Amanda enjoys exploring the beautiful Northwest by hiking, camping and fly fishing. Of course, you can also find her donning crimson and grey at a Cougar football game.

