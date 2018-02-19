Alexis Davenport joined the KREM 2 News Team in January of 2016.

She is a graduate of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University.

She's a proud third generation Coug.

Alexis was born and raised in the Tacoma, Washington area.

She enjoys skiing in the winter, water sports in the summer, and of course, cheering on the Cougs year round.

You can contact Alexis at ldavenport@krem.com and follow her on twitter at @KREMAlexis



