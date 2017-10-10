Alexa Block joined at KREM 2 News team in August 2016 after working at WWAY in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Alexa was born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She went off to the Pacific Northwest to study journalism and play volleyball at Pacific University, Oregon.

As a freshmen Alexa broke the school record twice for most kills in a four set match and notched two consecutive ‘Play of the Week’ titles. As an outside hitter she received ‘All Conference’ nods each year. But her proudest moment on the court was leading her team to its best season in more than a decade.

Alexa graduated with a major in journalism and a minor in film and video production.

Upon graduating she headed to the Midwest to be a general assignment reporter in Rapid City, South Dakota. Alexa spent close to two years in the Black Hills, including two tough winters. But the friendly, generous people made it worth it.

Soon after leaving Rapid City she ventured east, all the way east to Southeast North Carolina. Her time in Wilmington included interviewing then-presidential candidate Ben Carson, covering summer shark attacks that gained national attention and following the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s men’s basketball teams’ road to the NCAA tournament.

Alexa is thrilled to be back in the Pacific Northwest and to call Spokane her home. When she’s not at work you’ll find Alexa on the volleyball court, shopping or strolling through her favorite fashion blogs.

